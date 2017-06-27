Three Portugal Invasion 'urban clubbe...

Three Portugal Invasion 'urban clubbers' thrown off flight

Three British men who were on Portugal Invasion 'urban clubbing holiday' are thrown off of EasyJet flight home for 'disrespecting boarding rules' Three British men on the controversial Portugal Invasion holiday were thrown off an EasyJet flight to London after a week of chaos in the Algarve. Police removed the trio in Faro at the captain's request after they had 'disrespected boarding rules', causing 'unrest' and being disobedient, a police source said.

