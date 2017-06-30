The specifics of the Mediterranean di...

The specifics of the Mediterranean diet for colorectal health

Friday Jun 30 Read more: PhysOrg Weblog

The benefits of a Mediterranean diet are well-known when it comes to colorectal protection, but it's hard to know specifically what elements of the diet are the healthiest. Now a new study, presented today at the ESMO 19th World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer suggests loading up on fish and fruit, and cutting back on soft drinks are the three most important things.

