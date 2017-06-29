Technicolors' Brennan Smiley Teams Up with Atlas String Quartet on 'Trouble'
"It was truly a privilege to work with my good friend John Ardnt and the Atlas String Quartet on this version of the song," He and I were making music on a boat in the middle of the Mediterranean, and he had composed this beautiful arrangement of 'Feels Like Trouble,' so when we had stopped in Funchal, Portugal, just before crossing the Atlantic, we found some local cabbies and asked them to take us somewhere where there wouldn't be too many tourists. By the way, the band's new album, Metaphysical , will be released July 7 .
