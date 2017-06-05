TAP Portugal Celebrates Portugal Day with New Nonstop Service to Lisbon from Toronto
Portuguese people the world over celebrate Portugal Day on Saturday, June 10, commemorating the death of the national literary icon Luis do Camoes in 1580. Portugal's national airline is celebrating Portugal Day with new nonstop service between Toronto and Lisbon. The new flight runs five days per week. It departs Toronto Pearson at 11:55pm, arriving in Lisbon at 12:15pm the following day. The return flight departs Lisbon at 12:50pm and arrives in Toronto at 4pm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC