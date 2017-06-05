TAP Portugal Celebrates Portugal Day with New Nonstop Service to Lisbon from Toronto

Portuguese people the world over celebrate Portugal Day on Saturday, June 10, commemorating the death of the national literary icon Luis do Camoes in 1580. Portugal's national airline is celebrating Portugal Day with new nonstop service between Toronto and Lisbon. The new flight runs five days per week. It departs Toronto Pearson at 11:55pm, arriving in Lisbon at 12:15pm the following day. The return flight departs Lisbon at 12:50pm and arrives in Toronto at 4pm.

