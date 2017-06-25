Study Surveys Public Reaction Before ...

Study Surveys Public Reaction Before and After a Terror Attack

It is a rare opportunity when public policy professionals have information at their fingertips for comparing public views around a traumatic event before implementing new policies. A new study, which analyzed the public's risk perception regarding terrorist attacks, will be presented at the June 19-21 conference of the Society for Risk Analysis in Lisbon, Portugal, at the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation.

