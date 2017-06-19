Study Argues Cybersecurity Breaches Require Less Technology, More Attention
As network technologies reach deeper into our personal, professional, and even political lives, the threats posed by cybersecurity breaches grow in number and degree. In the new study, "Organizational Vulnerability and Cybersecurity Risk to Industrial Control Systems: Developing a Systematic Attentional Framework," Alberto Zanutto, Sylvain Frey, Karolina Follis, Awais Rashid and Jerry Busby, all from the Security Lancaster Institute, Lancaster University, provide a unique, qualitative analysis for the detection of organizational vulnerabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May '17
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC