Study Argues Cybersecurity Breaches Require Less Technology, More Attention

As network technologies reach deeper into our personal, professional, and even political lives, the threats posed by cybersecurity breaches grow in number and degree. In the new study, "Organizational Vulnerability and Cybersecurity Risk to Industrial Control Systems: Developing a Systematic Attentional Framework," Alberto Zanutto, Sylvain Frey, Karolina Follis, Awais Rashid and Jerry Busby, all from the Security Lancaster Institute, Lancaster University, provide a unique, qualitative analysis for the detection of organizational vulnerabilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ECNmag.