Spanish state prosecutor accuses Rona...

Spanish state prosecutor accuses Ronaldo of tax fraud

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Jun 13 Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products. New York, California and nine other states are suing the Trump administration over its failure to finalize energy-use limits for portable air conditioners and other products.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,506 • Total comments across all topics: 281,832,566

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC