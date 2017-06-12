Scientists reveal how you can lose 2....

Scientists reveal how you can lose 2.5st in four months - " without...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: Daily Star

The Elipse Balloon is fitted inside a capsule which can be easily swallowed with a drink of water and it disintegrates and is safely excreted by the body after four months. If you are looking to lose that belly fat, try these simple easy to follow tips that will help you on the road Eat every three hours - Passing on breakfast will send your body into starvation mode, meaning your body starts to store everything you've eaten as fat, and you're midsection is the first to suffer the consequences In the new study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal, the balloon was given to 42 obese people .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May 14 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,153

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC