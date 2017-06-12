Scientists reveal how you can lose 2.5st in four months - " without...

The Elipse Balloon is fitted inside a capsule which can be easily swallowed with a drink of water and it disintegrates and is safely excreted by the body after four months. If you are looking to lose that belly fat, try these simple easy to follow tips that will help you on the road Eat every three hours - Passing on breakfast will send your body into starvation mode, meaning your body starts to store everything you've eaten as fat, and you're midsection is the first to suffer the consequences In the new study, presented at the European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal, the balloon was given to 42 obese people .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.