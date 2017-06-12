Ronaldo keeps mum over twin babies

Ronaldo keeps mum over twin babies

Cristiano Ronaldo has chosen to keep mum so far over the report that he has fathered a twin boy and girl via a surrogate mother in the United States. The children, a boy and a girl called Eva and Mateo, were born on Thursday according to Portuguese TV channel SIC.

