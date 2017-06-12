Promiscuity behind pain drug trial de...

Promiscuity behind pain drug trial death for BIS-102474

New in vitro research in human brain cells has identified off-target effects that may have caused the death of a volunteer, and neurological damage in four others, in the phase I trial of BIA-102474. Using proteomic methods to determine all the interactions of BIA-102474 , the researchers show the fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor also engages several other lipases and produces substantial alterations in lipid networks in human cortical neurons.

