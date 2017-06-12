Promiscuity behind pain drug trial death for BIS-102474
New in vitro research in human brain cells has identified off-target effects that may have caused the death of a volunteer, and neurological damage in four others, in the phase I trial of BIA-102474. Using proteomic methods to determine all the interactions of BIA-102474 , the researchers show the fatty acid amide hydrolase inhibitor also engages several other lipases and produces substantial alterations in lipid networks in human cortical neurons.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioWorld.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC