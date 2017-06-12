Portuguese entrepreneurs at MIT's international workshop on innovating
The MIT Portugal Program is sending more than twenty Portuguese entrepreneurs to participate in this years edition of the "International Workshop on Innovating - IWI 2017." The event will take place from June 12th to 16th at the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts, specifically at the famous Stata Center.
