Portuguese charity SCML considers tak...

Portuguese charity SCML considers taking stake in Montepio bank

Wednesday Jun 7

Portugal's leading charity Santa Casa de Misericordia de Lisboa is considering whether to take a stake in struggling small bank Caixa Economica Montepio Geral and has hired advisers to assess the risks, its CEO said. Montepio shares soared last week on expectations that SCML was about to buy into the loss-making bank, which has been hit by bad loans as a result of the country's debt crisis.

