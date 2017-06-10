Portugal must invest in skilled work ...

Portugal must invest in skilled work to avoid robots-destroying jobs: PM

Read more: Xinhuanet

"To protect our future it is necessary to invest in skilled work because that way we can control robots which will substitute unskilled work. If we don't gain skills, we risk one day being substituted by robots," Costa said at the inauguration of a new technological center in Braga, some 360 km north of Lisbon.

Chicago, IL

