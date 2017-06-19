Portugal Forest Fire Kills 62, Many o...

Portugal Forest Fire Kills 62, Many of Them Trapped in Cars

A Portugal forest fire killed at least 62 people over the weekend many of them trapped in their cars and more than 1,000 firefighters on Monday continued to battle the giant blaze. Central Portugal's national Route 236 was transformed into a road of hell as the ferocious blaze ripped through the wooded countryside.

