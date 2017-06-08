Portugal charges a Russian and a Port...

Portugal charges a Russian and a Portuguese with espionage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 8 Read more: The Washington Post

LISBON, Portugal - Portugal's public prosecutor has brought charges of espionage, disclosing state secrets and corruption against a Portuguese spy and a Russian secret service agent. The prosecutor's office alleges the Portuguese Security Intelligence agent met with the Russian in Rome last year and handed him secret documents in return for 10,000 euros .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May 14 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,466 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,905

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC