Portugal charges a Russian and a Portuguese with espionage
LISBON, Portugal - Portugal's public prosecutor has brought charges of espionage, disclosing state secrets and corruption against a Portuguese spy and a Russian secret service agent. The prosecutor's office alleges the Portuguese Security Intelligence agent met with the Russian in Rome last year and handed him secret documents in return for 10,000 euros .
