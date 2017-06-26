PM Narendra Modi arrives in Lisbon; meets Portuguese counterpart Antonio Costa

Portuguese PM Antonio Costa tweeted, "A< uma honra e motivo de orgulho receber @narendramodi, na primeira vez que um Primeiro Ministro da #A ndia visita #Portugal. ". Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Lisbon, Portugal on Saturday on the first leg of his three-nation visit and met Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa at Necessidades Palace.

