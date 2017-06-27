Neuroscientist from the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown receives scientific award
The Portuguese neuroscientist Rui Costa, principal investigator at the Champalimaud Centre for the Unknown, in Lisbon, Portugal, and Professor of Neuroscience at Columbia University, in New York, will be awarded the Ariens Kappers Medal at the Netherlands Institute for Neuroscience , in Amsterdam, on Tuesday June 27. Rui Costa was chosen by the NIN as the 2017 awardee "for his seminal work on movement control", the institute explains. "In particular, he uncovered critical mechanisms in the basal ganglia [an area of the brain] that are responsible for controlling the initiation and sequence of self-paced [voluntary] movements."
