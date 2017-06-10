National Day of Portugal
Today is the National Day of Portugal. The day commemorates the death of national literary icon Luis de CamA es' "Os Lusiadas" is Portugal's national epic poem that celebrates the country's history and achievements.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC