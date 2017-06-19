Mumbai Food: Enjoy traditional Portuguese fare at this Fort eatery

Inspired by the revelry around Porto's patron saint, So Joo's feast, a SoBo eatery will host a food fest that celebrates Goa's popular poee and traditional Portuguese fare If you have been to Goa or hail from the sunshine state, you've likely eaten poee - a versatile bread that is soft, fluffy and airy inside, with a crusty exterior. Made with wheat flour and bran, it can be used to mop up curries, or stuffed with choris.

