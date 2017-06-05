More physical activity and less tv time lower risk of obesity in kids

Children who meet guidelines encouraging more physical activity and less TV time have a lower risk of obesity, according to new research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal. Carried out by a team from the Pennington Biomedical Research Centre, Baton Rouge, LA, USA, the study looked at the effect of the Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines on 357 children aged 5-18 years.

