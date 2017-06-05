More physical activity and less tv ti...

More physical activity and less tv time lower risk of obesity in kids

Children who meet guidelines encouraging more physical activity and less TV time have a lower risk of obesity, according to new research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal. Carried out by a team from the Pennington Biomedical Research Centre, Baton Rouge, LA, USA, the study looked at the effect of the Canadian 24-hour Movement Guidelines on 357 children aged 5-18 years.

