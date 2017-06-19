MIT Portugal international industry roundtable on new technologies for old industries

In countries such as Portugal, bio-innovation and entrepreneurship in sectors that rely on existing natural resources -- the Sea, the Forest, certain crops -- or on long-standing industrial traditions are particularly relevant. This International Industry Roundtable brought together key players from the Portuguese and European research and innovation ecosystem for a multidisciplinary discussion on the promise and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators in these fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.