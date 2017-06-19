MIT Portugal international industry r...

MIT Portugal international industry roundtable on new technologies for old industries

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 22 Read more: EurekAlert!

In countries such as Portugal, bio-innovation and entrepreneurship in sectors that rely on existing natural resources -- the Sea, the Forest, certain crops -- or on long-standing industrial traditions are particularly relevant. This International Industry Roundtable brought together key players from the Portuguese and European research and innovation ecosystem for a multidisciplinary discussion on the promise and the challenges faced by entrepreneurs, scientists and innovators in these fields.

Start the conversation, or Read more at EurekAlert!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,512 • Total comments across all topics: 282,017,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC