Marchers brave high heat for Lisbon's...

Marchers brave high heat for Lisbon's LGBT Pride Parade

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Washington Post

LISBON, Portugal - Braving high temperatures, about 1,000 people have marched in a LGBT Pride Parade in Portugal's capital of Lisbon in support of transsexual rights. The festive march slowly moved through Lisbon's sweltering streets on Saturday as temperatures reached 40 degrees Celsius .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC