Man United manager Jose Mourinho's father dies in Portugal

Felix Mourinho, the father of Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and a former Portugal goalkeeper, has died. He was 79. Vitoria Setubal, where Felix Mourinho played and later worked as coach and club director, said he died Sunday.

