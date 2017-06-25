Huge Portugal forest fires kill 57, injure scores

Raging forest fires in central Portugal have killed at least 57 people, most of whom burnt to death in their cars, and injured scores of others, the government said today. Nearly 600 firefighters and 160 vehicles were dispatched late yesterday to tackle the blaze, which broke out in the afternoon in the municipality of Pedrogao Grande, about 50 kilometres from Coimbra, before spreading fast across several fronts.

