Hollywood's Fresh Faces: Annabelle Wa...

Hollywood's Fresh Faces: Annabelle Wallis

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

British actress Annabelle Wallis is the niece of the late acting legend Richard Harris. Wallis was born in Oxford, but raised outside Lisbon, Portugal, so she speaks fluent English and Portugese as well as a bit of French and Spanish.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May 14 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,012 • Total comments across all topics: 281,710,147

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC