Hollywood's Fresh Faces: Annabelle Wallis
British actress Annabelle Wallis is the niece of the late acting legend Richard Harris. Wallis was born in Oxford, but raised outside Lisbon, Portugal, so she speaks fluent English and Portugese as well as a bit of French and Spanish.
Read more at SFGate.
