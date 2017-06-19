His Majesty Sultan Qaboos sends greetings to Saudi Arabia, condolences to Portugal

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said has sent a cable of congratulations to Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud on the occasion of appointing him as a Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia . In his cable, His Majesty the Sultan has expressed his sincere congratulations and best wishes of good health and happiness to Prince Mohammed, praying to Allah the Almighty to grant him success to achieve further aspirations of progress and welfare for the brotherly KSA people.

