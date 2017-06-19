Haunting Discovery: Medieval Skeleton...

Haunting Discovery: Medieval Skeletons Bear Evidence of Barbaric Punishment

Cut marks on the bones of the skeletons found in a medieval grave suggest a barbaric amputation was carried out. Archaeologists who were digging in a medieval Portuguese necropolis unearthed three skeletons of young men who had their hands and feet cut off just before they died.

Chicago, IL

