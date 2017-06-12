Grenfell tower fire, on the frontline in Mosul and a direct line with Putin

Saturday June 10 A parade arrives as San Giovanni Verdi supporters light flares before the Calcio Fiorentino historical football semi-final match against Santa Maria Novella Rossi at Santa Croce Square in Florence, Italy Sunday June 11 French president Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte vote in the first of two rounds of parliamentary elections in Le Touquet, France Sunday June 11 Khuong Lam, 35, poses for a portrait during the Resist March protesting against President Donald Trump in West Hollywood, California Sunday June 11 Barron Trump, Donald Trump's son, looks back at Air Force One after arriving with the president, left, and first lady Melania Trump at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland Monday June 12 Residents look on as women in traditional costumes make their way to the Santo Antonio de Lisboa parade in Lisbon, Portugal Monday June 12 Boston Red Sox's Dustin Pedroia, centre, ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial Times.