Fujifilm flags bigger loss from improper accounting at overseas units

Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Monday it now estimates the impact of improper accounting at its overseas units at a 37.5 billion yen loss for the past few years, up from the 22 billion yen loss it had flagged in April. The logo of Fujifilm company is seen during an audiovisual technology fair in Lisbon, Portugal, October 22, 2016.

