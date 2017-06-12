Former Offices Turned Into Studio Apa...

Former Offices Turned Into Studio Apartments

Repurposing and renovating old, disused buildings is still one of the most sustainable forms of architecture. So it is always nice to see such projects being successfully completed, as is the case with this old office building in Lisbon, Portugal, which has been turned into an apartment complex by the local firm Waataa.

