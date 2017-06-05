Former Monty Python star's film blamed for monument damageLISBON,...
LISBON, Portugal - Officials in Portugal have ordered an investigation into claims that one of the country's most cherished historic monuments was damaged during the shooting of a film by director and former Monty Python star Terry Gilliam. The General Directorate for Cultural Heritage said Monday it is looking into a report by public broadcaster RTP that alleged the recent location shoot for "The Man Who Killed Don Quixote" left behind chipped masonry, broken roof tiles and uprooted trees at the 12th-century Convent of Christ in Tomar, in central Portugal.
