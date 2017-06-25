Drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry Mic...

Drowning at Fort Dickerson Quarry Michele Silva

Read more: WJXB-FM Knoxville

Rescue crews have recovered the body of a drowning victim at Fort Dickerson Quarry in South Knoxville. Authorities say the person jumped off a rock ledge around 8:00 last night and never came back up.

Chicago, IL

