Chosen freely, religion helps foster the conditions necessary for a...
Elder Neil L Andersen introduces his wife, Sister Kathy Andersen, to AntA'nio Costa, the Prime Minister of Portugal, prior to being seated together at the head table for dinner during the Horasis Global Meeting. If chosen freely, religion helps foster the conditions necessary for a strong and stable society - one that can better weather the ups and downs that inevitably come, said Elder Neil L. Andersen during a panel discussion at a major global gathering of business, government and thought leaders on May 28. That's because religion helps build social capital.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May '17
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
