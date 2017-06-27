Blame game in Portugal over wildfire that killed 64 people
In this file photo dated Monday, June 19, 2017, a fire fighting aircraft douses a fire outside the village of Pedrogao Grande central Portugal. Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa appeared to lose his patience with journalists' questions Wednesday June 28, 2017, amid criticism of how the blaze was handled and accusations about who might be to blame for recent wildfire deaths.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May '17
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC