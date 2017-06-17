Assessesing risk in a changing insura...

Assessesing risk in a changing insurance market for driverless vehicles

Read more: Science Daily

Despite projections, insurers will likely play a key role in supporting the safe deployment, adoption and sustainability of driverless cars. The relatively unknown nature, likelihood and extent of driverless accidents presents risk management challenges to both the automotive and insurance industries.

Chicago, IL

