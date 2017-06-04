Ariana Grande's dedicated fans are already camping outside the One Love Manchester venue
Ariana Grande's fans have already started queuing outside the venue for the One Love Manchester benefit concert - with some having been camped out there since Friday. Fans from across the globe have camped out by the venue, with some not even having tickets but hoping they'll be able to get their hands on some last-minute.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af...
|May 14
|South Knox Hombre
|9
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb '17
|Neymar
|1
|Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th...
|Jan '17
|Trump Man
|3
|K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik...
|Jan '17
|Slobodan Medojevic
|1
|Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08)
|Jun '16
|cedric buffington
|8
|Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15)
|Oct '15
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15)
|Sep '15
|mosquitoguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC