Abu Salem, five others convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: All ...
Mumbai, June 16: The special TADA court today pronounced the final leg of its verdict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and convicted Abu Salem and five others - Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, and Karimullah Khan - on the charges of waging a war against the nation. While Abu Salem was convicted on charges of conspiracy and terror activities, the others have been charged with conspiracy, terrorism, and murder.
