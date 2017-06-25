Abu Salem, five others convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: All ...

Mumbai, June 16: The special TADA court today pronounced the final leg of its verdict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and convicted Abu Salem and five others - Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, and Karimullah Khan - on the charges of waging a war against the nation. While Abu Salem was convicted on charges of conspiracy and terror activities, the others have been charged with conspiracy, terrorism, and murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.