Abu Salem, five others convicted in 1...

Abu Salem, five others convicted in 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case: All ...

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: India.com

Mumbai, June 16: The special TADA court today pronounced the final leg of its verdict in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case and convicted Abu Salem and five others - Mustafa Dossa, Feroz Abdul Rashid Khan, Taher Merchant, Riyaz Siddiqui, and Karimullah Khan - on the charges of waging a war against the nation. While Abu Salem was convicted on charges of conspiracy and terror activities, the others have been charged with conspiracy, terrorism, and murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pope to canonize 2 Fatima children a century af... May '17 South Knox Hombre 9
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,806 • Total comments across all topics: 281,845,263

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC