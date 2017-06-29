a Queen of the Southa star Alice Braga on the showa s a brillianta Latino talent

Just when it seems “Queen of the South” can't top the tension, one-liners or violence from the previous week, the USA Network drama delivers another shocking twist - like slow roasting a rival strongman on a spit. So far in season 2 - which debuted June 8 - lead character Teresa Mendoza has proven her loyalty to ruthless cartel boss Camila Vargas time and time again.

Start the conversation, or Read more at LA Daily News.