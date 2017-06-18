62 dead in central Portugal wildfires; many killed in cars
A man stands on the roadside and watches a wildfire at Anciao, Leiria, central Portugal, on June 18, 2017. A wildfire in central Portugal killed at least 25 people and injured 16 others, most of them burning to death in their cars, the government said on June 18, 2017.
