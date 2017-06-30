14203436_10157281799860858_885811609_o

Friday Jun 30 Read more: XLR8R

London-based DJ and producer HAAi has announced the release of her debut single, "DaDaDa," out today on her own Coconut Beats label. HAAi built her name off the back of her eclectic DJ set and a residency at London club Phonox.

Chicago, IL

