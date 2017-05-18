Use of new swallowable gastric balloo...

Use of new swallowable gastric balloon results in substantial weight loss

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that a swallowable gastic balloon - that can be inserted without endoscopy or anaesthesia - is a safe and effective way to induce substantial weight loss. The study is by Dr Roberta Ienca, Sapienza University of Rome, Italy, and colleagues.

