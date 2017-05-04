Tyler, the Creator Calls Off European...

Tyler, the Creator Calls Off European Tour

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Hypebeast.com

Tyler, the Creator has taken to his Twitter account to announce that the dates for his upcoming European tour have been called off. He simply posted, "no more europe tour, sorry, next time," without any additional details explaining the reasoning behind the abrupt cancellation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb '17 Neymar 1
News Rattled by US refugee ban, world leaders say th... Jan '17 Trump Man 3
News K. Albanians were ready to go to war,' says Nik... Jan '17 Slobodan Medojevic 1
News Tour of Spain and Portugal leaves visitor steep... (Dec '08) Jun '16 cedric buffington 8
News Insight - Upstaged NATO searches for '360-degre... (Oct '15) Oct '15 Stephany McDowell 1
News Differences found between smokers and non-smoke... (Sep '15) Sep '15 mosquitoguy 1
News KLM flight endures turbulent landing in Amsterd... (Jul '15) Jul '15 jelkins 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Boston Marathon
  1. Mexico
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,094 • Total comments across all topics: 280,866,072

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC