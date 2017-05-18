Temporary balloon - could benefit mil...

Temporary balloon - could benefit millions' in fight to tackle obesity

Read more: Sthelensstar.co.uk

A swallowable balloon which makes people feel full can lead to dramatic weight loss in just four months, research suggests. Obese people lost an average of 2st 6lb over 16 weeks, a study found, with experts suggesting the technique could be used as an alternative to drastic weight-loss surgery.

