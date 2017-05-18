Study suggests using a mindfulness approach helps weight loss
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal suggests using a mindfulness approach is an effective way to aid weight loss. The study is by Dr Carolyn Dunn, North Carolina State University, Raleigh, NC, USA, and colleagues.
