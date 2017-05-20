Study shows that cafes, restaurants and fast food outlets, and...
Adolescents are getting many of their unhealthy, non-core foods such as soft drinks, chips, and sweets from cafes, restaurants, fast-food outlets , and schools, according to a UK study presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal . The study is by Zoi Toumpakari, University of Bristol, UK, and colleagues.
