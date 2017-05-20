Study shows regular physical activity...

Study shows regular physical activity and reduced sedentary time...

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that both regular physical activity and avoiding inactivity help reduce build-up of dangerous liver fat, an important complication of obesity. The study is conducted by Dr Kelly Bowden-Davies and led by Dr Dan Cuthbertson, Institute of Ageing and Chronic Disease, University of Liverpool, UK, and colleagues.

Chicago, IL

