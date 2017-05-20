Study shows protein called 'survivin' which protects fat cells from...
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows the obese people have higher levels of a protein called survivin, which protects fat-containing adipocyte cells in the body from being destroyed. The study was led by Dr Sonia FernA ndez-Veledo and Dr Joan Vendrell and is presented at ECO by Dr Miriam Ejarque, all of the Pere Virgili Institute, Rovira i Virgili University, CIBERDEM, Taragona, Spain.
