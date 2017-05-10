Study reveals meeting guidelines on TV time, physical activity and...

New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal May shows that achieving the guideline amounts of moderate-to-vigorous physical activity is associated with significantly lower BMI and body fat in children. The study was conducted by Dr Peter Katzmarzyk and Dr Amanda Staiano at the Pennington Biomedical Research Center, Baton Rouge, LA, USA.

