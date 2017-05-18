Study of schoolchildren's soft drink consumption patterns suggests...

A study of the soft drink consumption patterns of more than 1000 schoolchildren presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal shows that overweight and obese children tend to drink more sugar sweetened soft drinks than normal weight children. The authors, led by Dr Janas Harrington of University College Cork, Ireland, say that taxing such drinks in combination with other public health measures could help in the fight against childhood obesity.

