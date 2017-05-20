Study of 3.5 million people shows 'healthy' obese people are still at ...
New research presented at this year's European Congress on Obesity in Porto, Portugal May shows that so called 'metabolically healthy' obese people are still at higher risk of cardiovascular disease events such as heart failure or stroke than normal weight people. The study is by Dr Rishi Caleyachetty and colleagues at The Institute of Applied Health Research, College of Medical and Dental Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK.
